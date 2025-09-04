Jump Financial LLC Sells 568 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 326,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,883,106.30. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFG opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.45. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

