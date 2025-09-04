Jump Financial LLC Sells 6,437 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 700,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.