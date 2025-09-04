Jump Financial LLC Sells 7,432 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd $TEN

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of TEN stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.63. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 20.00%.The company had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 570.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

