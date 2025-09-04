Jump Financial LLC Sells 9,957 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,281,000 after buying an additional 666,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,352,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,713,000 after buying an additional 199,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,501,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,394,000 after buying an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $789,943,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ELV stock opened at $321.29 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $562.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.70 and a 200-day moving average of $374.49.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.