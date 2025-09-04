Jump Financial LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Toro Company (The) $TTC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Toro by 94.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Toro by 91.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Toro by 81.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.80. Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the sale, the director owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

