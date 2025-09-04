Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. $DMLP

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,569 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Burford Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 42,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 47.35%.The business had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.6202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.19%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.