Jump Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 106,420.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.5%

IPG opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.