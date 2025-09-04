Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after buying an additional 3,296,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,318,000 after buying an additional 209,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after buying an additional 627,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,917,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,221,000 after buying an additional 85,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.90.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

