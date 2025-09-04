Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 51.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2,565.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,306,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694,336 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,983,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,887 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,758,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,862 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,418,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,918 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 363.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,121,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,412 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $52.10 on Thursday. TC Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.6148 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

