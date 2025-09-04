Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,023 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4,125.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $972.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $75.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.50 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

