Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Unum Group $UNM

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,199,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 155.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 228.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,205,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9,017.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,620,000 after purchasing an additional 711,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE:UNM opened at $72.78 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.38.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $96.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.15.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

