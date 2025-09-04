Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 66,918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,252,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 480,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.9%

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

