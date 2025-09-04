Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Knightscope and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Knightscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Knightscope from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of Knightscope stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knightscope has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.19. Knightscope had a negative net margin of 282.34% and a negative return on equity of 213.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Knightscope will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Knightscope during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knightscope by 32.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

