Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 372,196 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $338,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kura Oncology

About Kura Oncology

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.