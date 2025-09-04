LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

TREE has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of LendingTree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

LendingTree Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.56 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LendingTree will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $83,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,125.14. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Bengel sold 6,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total transaction of $445,455.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,760.62. The trade was a 49.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,669 shares of company stock valued at $598,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 1,747.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 546,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 516,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at about $11,603,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $7,337,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 69.0% during the second quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 305,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 2,074.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 103,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

