Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $23.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

