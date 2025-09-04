LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

LIVN opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.97.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $352.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 714.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,313,000 after purchasing an additional 902,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 111.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,809,000 after purchasing an additional 829,115 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $36,657,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $30,954,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 112.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,247,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 661,480 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

