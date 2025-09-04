Lyft, Inc. $LYFT Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 26,182 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lyft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lyft by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,951,636 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 297,961 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lyft by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,544 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lyft by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,112 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.33. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,167.16. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $449,442.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 850,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,478,649.80. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,821 shares of company stock worth $701,966. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

