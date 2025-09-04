Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 870.84 ($11.70) and traded as high as GBX 878 ($11.80). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 870 ($11.69), with a volume of 50,321 shares trading hands.
Manchester & London Trading Up 0.3%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 870.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 734.64. The company has a market cap of £335.65 million, a PE ratio of 397.64 and a beta of 0.42.
Manchester & London Company Profile
Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Manchester & London
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Back-to-School Shopping Hits $40B: 3 Retail Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Alphabet Stock Surges After Dodging Harsh Antitrust Remedies
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Qualcomm Is Outperforming NVIDIA After Months of Lagging
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.