Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 19,063.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 69.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

