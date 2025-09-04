Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.56 and traded as high as C$4.59. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.49, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

Maxim Power Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.47.

About Maxim Power

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Maxim Power Corp. (‘MAXIM’) is one of Canada’s largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focused entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset – the 300 MW H.R. Milner Plant, M2, in Grande Cache, AB – is a state-of-the-art combined cycle gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q4, 2023.

