MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Yelp Inc. $YELP

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,049 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,403,461 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after acquiring an additional 71,626 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 132,813 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 180,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,663,560.28. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $48,495.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 85,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,348.78. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,294 shares of company stock worth $1,267,985 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.71 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

