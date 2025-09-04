MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.0%

MHK stock opened at $130.49 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $89,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,802.20. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,216. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $3,905,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

