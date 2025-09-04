MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRRK. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $84,839,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 763.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,845 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 5,951.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 849,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,731,000 after purchasing an additional 835,145 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $22,302,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $21,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Insider Activity

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 20,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $654,987.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $776,016.80. The trade was a 45.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $828,833.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 115,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,647.80. The trade was a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,654 shares of company stock worth $2,299,310 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRRK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

