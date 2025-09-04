MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,218.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

