MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enova International, Inc. $ENVA

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Enova International worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 348,223 shares in the company, valued at $41,020,669.40. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,781,493.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 131,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,865,918.04. This represents a 16.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,788 shares of company stock worth $4,193,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Enova International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Enova International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $123.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 18.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average of $101.23.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Enova International had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company had revenue of $764.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Enova International’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

