MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $632,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,688,535. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $520,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,236.76. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock worth $3,446,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($1.99). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.00%.The firm had revenue of $444.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

