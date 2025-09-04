MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited $BUR

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Burford Capital worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Burford Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,527,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,228 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,727,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after buying an additional 691,269 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after buying an additional 107,983 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $24,761,000. Finally, Emeth Value Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC now owns 1,472,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after buying an additional 62,374 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BUR. Wall Street Zen lowered Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Burford Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:BUR opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 37.08%.The company had revenue of $191.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.02 million. Research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burford Capital news, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $3,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,385.20. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 293,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,793.40. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,700. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

