MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 2,356,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 1,285.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,936,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $329,629.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 660,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,109.72. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $114,759.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 153,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,544. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,444,313 shares of company stock worth $28,868,184. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.50.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.