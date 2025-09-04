MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Griffon Corporation $GFF

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at $53,994,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after purchasing an additional 326,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at $22,108,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 17,994.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 194,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,950,000 after purchasing an additional 193,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,073,000 after purchasing an additional 159,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. Griffon Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The firm had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

