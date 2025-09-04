MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Envista worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Envista by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.21 million. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

