MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CXW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 85,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $20.07 on Thursday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.21%.The firm had revenue of $538.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

