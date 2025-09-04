MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 3,418.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 97.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.53. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%.The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

