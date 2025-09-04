MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Twist Bioscience worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,241,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,045,000 after acquiring an additional 645,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,356,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,960,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 763,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $60,005.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 645,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,093,164.32. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $93,429.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,157.35. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $193,852 in the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%.The firm had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

