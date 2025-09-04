MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 118,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

NYSE:APAM opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. The company had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 77.66%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

