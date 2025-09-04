MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $183.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.46. The trade was a 51.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,211.10. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,862 shares of company stock worth $1,018,414. 52.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

