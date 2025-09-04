MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,296.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,261.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $733,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 4,477,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $99,991,931.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 10,232,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,489,938.60. This trade represents a 77.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,137,120 shares of company stock worth $180,372,607 and have sold 136,021 shares worth $4,091,809. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

