MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 115,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 7.86. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.03.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,180.87. This represents a 63.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRCT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

