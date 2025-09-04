MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.15.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

