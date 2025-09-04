MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.5%

CYBR stock opened at $455.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -135.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $254.43 and a 52 week high of $457.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

