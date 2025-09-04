MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,392,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $11,649,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 88,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,117.95. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $235,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,920. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,983,878 shares of company stock worth $98,019,333 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The firm had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $1.015 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently -89.43%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

