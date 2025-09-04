MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

In related news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $246,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 270,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,208.12. The trade was a 2.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $45,377.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,700.03. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $606,502. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

