MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Cinemark by 29.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 18.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 68,201 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $2,900,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,346,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $1,034,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $181,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 203,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,840.56. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $1,672,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,246.50. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE CNK opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $940.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.14 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNK. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

