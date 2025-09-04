MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,702,000 after purchasing an additional 116,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 687.2% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 948,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,868,000 after purchasing an additional 827,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.93%.The firm had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

