MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1.3% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. boosted its position in Sylvamo by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sylvamo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Sylvamo by 9.1% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sylvamo by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. Sylvamo Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLVM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Sylvamo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $71.00.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

