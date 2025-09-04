MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 83.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 49.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in CarGurus by 695.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 461,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,495.48. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $125,378.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 216,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,459.93. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Up 1.7%

CARG opened at $35.38 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $234.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CarGurus

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.