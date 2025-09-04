MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Parsons Corporation $PSN

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 238.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Parsons by 1,803.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 63.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 229.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.70.

Parsons Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE PSN opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. Parsons Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.