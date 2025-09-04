MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CXT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Crane NXT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,584,000 after acquiring an additional 512,813 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane NXT by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,367,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 161,417 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Crane NXT by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after acquiring an additional 687,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Crane NXT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,728,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Crane NXT by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,021,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after acquiring an additional 499,290 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXT stock opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.37. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.79 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

