MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,440 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSTR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 42,473.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 238,702 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 13,230.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 206,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,757 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 1,677.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 126,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 6,992.7% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 119,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total transaction of $13,047,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,107.22. This trade represents a 71.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $7,406,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,661,700. The trade was a 43.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 252,974 shares of company stock worth $22,844,759 and have sold 151,362 shares worth $62,739,617. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategy Stock Down 3.3%

Strategy stock opened at $330.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.97. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.74) EPS. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.50.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

