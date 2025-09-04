MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,461,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 91,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 35,738 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $135,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,921.95. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $152,989.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,080.33. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%.The firm had revenue of $273.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

